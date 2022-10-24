Crystal Meloche acclaimed as mayor in LaSalle, residents elect council

LaSalle residents have a new mayor — who will also be the town’s first woman to hold the position.

Long-time council member Crystal Meloche has been acclaimed the town’s newest mayor.

Meloche put her name in for the position after former mayor Mark Bondy announced he would not seek re-election. No other candidate stepped forward to challenge her.

“I hope that means that they're happy with what I've been doing and they think I'm going to do a great job in the new role,” Meloche said earlier this year.

Meloche is no stranger to municipal politics servicing two terms as councilor before being acclaimed deputy mayor in 2018.

This marks the first time in the town’s history a woman has been elected mayor.

“It's such a great feeling to know that I'm a part of history and you know, I've two girls so I hope they look up to me and see that I've done something and that they can do anything as well,” Meloche said.

Also acclaimed in LaSalle, deputy mayor Mike Akpata, former Windsor police officer and decorated member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

COUNCIL RESULTS:

Terry Burns

Mark Carrick

Sue Desjarlais

Jeff Renaud

Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo

Full results are available on the town’s website.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Rich Garton