A break-and-enter investigation in Niagara region has lead to the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of drugs, cash and a suspected stolen accordion.

Police said their investigation began in December of last year following a break and enter into a storage unit at a residential apartment building in St. Catharines' north end, near Vine and Carlton streets.

In a news release, investigators said they became aware of an advertisement on Kijiji where some of the stolen items were being sold. They said they identified a female suspect and agreed to meet with her on March 2.

The female suspect, as well as a male, arrived at the meeting and were arrested, police said.

The pair was searched, as was the car they arrived in, which resulted in police seizing suspected stolen property, suspected illegal drugs, and money believed to be proceeds of criminal activity, according to investigators.

In total, police said they seized 75.9 grams of crystal meth, valued at $7,600.00, as well as 10 grams of fentanyl, valued at $3,000, and $2,255 in Canadian currency.

Police said that an accordion was also located during the search.

“The suspects are not believed to be accordion musicians and detectives suspect it may be stolen,” police said.

As a result of their investigation, Alissia Mary Well, 18, of St. Catharines and Dustin Gerrard Landry, 36, of St. Catharines were charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

Well was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both were released on an undertaking with future court dates, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking those with information to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009461.