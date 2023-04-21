CTrain slips off the tracks at Dalhousie LRT Station

Calgary Transit ran into a bit of an issue on Friday when one of its Red Line trains derailed at the Dalhousie LRT Station.

It happened on the westbound tracks at roughly 2:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the City of Calgary says it wasn't a major derailment, explaining that one of the wheels on one of the three CTrain cars "slipped off the tracks."

Officials say no injuries were reported and no damage was caused.

The incident did prompt Calgary Transit to bring in shuttle buses to move passengers between the Brentwood and Crowfoot stations.

#CTRiders due to a track circuit issue in the NW #RedLine trains will not be running between Crowfoot and Brentwood Station. Shuttle bus service is being arranged. If you're traveling between Crowfoot and Brentwood station please go to the bus loop to catch your shuttle. pic.twitter.com/wARpOLwodG