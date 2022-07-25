CTrain travel between Sunnyside and Lions Park Station resumes Monday evening

A mechanical issue that caused interruptions for commuters who use the Red Line LRT was resolved early Monday evening.

Earlier Monday, CTrains were not able to travel between Sunnyside and Lions Park Station due to a power issue, causing shuttle busses to transport passengers between the two stations.

However, Calgary Transit tweeted that service resumed between the two stations around 7 p.m.

The mechanical issues arose after the Calgary Fire Department received a call about a downed power line near the SAIT LRT Station at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

About 65 people were on the train at the time, and were stuck inside the cars for about two hours.

No injuries were reported.

#CTRiders Thank you for your patience! #RedLine train service has resumed on the Inbound Platform at SAIT, Lions Park and Sunnyside Station. Please connect with all trains on the Inbound side of the station! pic.twitter.com/NLHrE1etVt