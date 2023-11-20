‘Ctrl Salt Delete’ among the names North Bay residents choose for city snowplows
The winners have been selected after more than 600 residents in North Bay sifted through 300 suggestions in a contest to name five city snowplows.
“After a flurry of votes,” reads the punny news release from the city, giving an indication that the winning names are heavy on puns.
Mayor Peter Chirico announced the results of the contest at the North Bay public works facility on Franklin Street on Monday morning.
The winning names -- Ctrl Salt Delete, Catch My Drift, Goon Makwa (Ojibwe translation for Snow Bear), Fast and Flurryous, and The Snowminator -- are now displayed on their respective snowplows.
"We're thrilled with the community's response to the Name the Plow contest. Over 300 name suggestions came in initially, and more than 600 residents voted for their top five picks," Coun. Mitchell, chair of infrastructure and operations, said in a news release.
"Thanks to everyone who participated. We're looking forward to seeing these named snowplows in action as they clear our streets this winter."
