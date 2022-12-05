iHeartRadio

‘Ctrl Salt Delete’ and five other winning snowplow names announced in Chatham-Kent


A snow plow works to clear the road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The one and only D-O double G — ‘Scoop Dogg’ is one of six snowplows that will be hitting the streets of Chatham-Kent come winter.

The results are in from Chatham-Kent’s snowplow naming contest with more than 1,600 votes cast and over 30 submissions.

The winning entries are:

  • Betty Whiteout with 159 votes
  • Ctrl Salt Delete with 155 votes
  • Flurrie Jenkins, named for local baseball legend Fergie Jenkins had 150 votes
  • Harry Plowter with 100
  • Edward Blizzardhands with 89
  • Scoop Dogg with 88

Again this year, Chatham-Kent Infrastructure and Engineering Services has partnered with WINMAR Property Restoration to fund the new plow decals.

One plow will be named in each of Chatham-Kent’s six wards.

12