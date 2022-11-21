CTV and MOVE 100's Toy Mountain campaign kicks off in Ottawa
The community is coming together to make Christmas the most wonderful time of the year for all families in the capital, with CTV and MOVE 100’s annual Toy Mountain campaign to support the Salvation Army.
Each year, Toy Mountain and the Salvation Army provide toys to more than 25,000 children, and this year our goal is to leave no child in Ottawa without a gift to open on Christmas morning.
“Toy Mountain is going to be a huge success this year,” said David Bessuille, General Manager of Donnelly KIA & Mitsubishi, this year’s title sponsor. “We’re going to do our best to collect toys and donations so that, as best we can, every kid in Ottawa can wake up on Christmas morning with a toy.”
Toy Mountain collects toys for boys and girls up to age 12 until Dec. 16. Simply purchase and donate a toy and place it (unwrapped) in an official Toy Mountain donation bin. View the interactive map or download the PDF of this year's Toy Mountain Drop Off Locations including addresses and hours of operation.
You can also make a monetary donation online to help Toy Mountain and the Salvation Army buy even more toys for children in Ottawa.
