CTV and MOVE 100's Toy Mountain campaign kicks off tonight
It's time to start building the Toy Mountain.
CTV and MOVE 100's annual Toy Mountain campaign kicks off this evening, with the goal to leave no child in Ottawa without a gift to open on Christmas morning.
Each year, Toy Mountain and the Salvation Army provide toys to thousands of children in Ottawa for Christmas.
The Toy Mountain campaign will be collecting toys right up until Friday, Dec. 17.
Tune in to CTV News at Six for the official launch of the Toy Mountain campaign.
You can help build the Toy Mountain by making a donation online to help buy toys in bulk or by donating a new toy. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at several locations in Ottawa including St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d'Orleans Shopping Centre and Carlingwood Shopping Centre.
For a complete list of Toy Mountain Drop Off locations, click here.
-
Sask. child care costs to drop by 50 per cent for many parentsTthe cost of licensed child care is expected to see a steep — and welcome — discount early next year for many families.
-
Calgary Christmas market returns to BMO Centre this yearAfter a two-year hiatus, Holiday Market Collective is returning to the BMO Centre this December.
-
Police shoot and kill suspected aggressive coyote on grounds of North York schoolPolice have shot and killed a coyote on the grounds of a North York school after it reportedly bit two people at a nearby park over the weekend.
-
Police investigate theft of painting from Halifax galleryHalifax Regional Police is requesting the public’s help with their investigation into the theft of a painting from a gallery in the city.
-
Manitoba to open fourth session of 42nd legislature on TuesdayThe Manitoba government will be opening its fourth session of the 42nd legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 23 with a speech from the throne from Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon.
-
Looking back at a year of investigations into alleged military sexual misconductThe Canadian military has spent the last year grappling with sexual misconduct investigations of its highest ranking members, deepening the call for a complete internal culture shift. CTVNews.ca has compiled a timeline of investigations launched by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) dating back to February, 2021.
-
Nearly $300K in drugs seized by London policeA 23-year-old London, Ont. man has been charged after police seized drugs and cash valued at around $300,000.
-
Commercial vehicle blitz in Essex County results in zero chargesEssex County OPP say a commercial vehicle blitz with mandatory alcohol screening showed 100 per cent compliance by all operators.
-
Here's when Waterloo Region will start vaccinating 5-11-year-oldsHealth partners in Waterloo Region will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to children between five and 11 years old on Friday.