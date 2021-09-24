CTV Coats for Kids returns to the Sault

An annual winter clothing drive in Sault Ste. Marie is making its return this year, after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

The CTV Coats for Kids drive returns to meet the winter needs of children in the region and according to organizers, those needs are heightened by COVID-19.

"This year, the need might be more, because of the COVID situation, the need could be more," said Anita Paci, coordinator for CTV Coats for Kids. "We know the pandemic has made financial situations even more difficult for some parents."

Drop-off locations for winter clothing are Fountain Tire, Skaggs, Paciocco Law Firm, Floreani O'Toole Dool Orthodontists, Jon's Medicine Shoppe, and Great Lakes Honda.

Paci said they're targeting 500 items this year, but are encouraging more to be delivered.

"It's always the need in the child. Like a child always needs winter boots, needs a hat, needs gloves, mitts," she said. "That's really why our mandate is for children."

Cintas Canada will handle the sanitization efforts for the program.

The Sault Ste. Marie general manager of Cintas, George Illevski, hopes to be able to grow the program with the company's involvement.

"We can really help expand it through the logistics Cintas has and, again, I'm hoping to make it five to 10 times bigger," Illevski said. "I couldn't imagine my son, my nieces, my nephews, or anyone I know sending, going to school and playing outside without being warm."

Donations will be accepted at all locations until Oct. 29. On Nov. 6, they will be given out at the Delta Waterfront hotel.