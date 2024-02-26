CTV Kitchener celebrates its 70th anniversary

A very special celebration is happening at CTV Kitchener this week!

The station, formerly known as CKCO, first hit the airwaves in 1954.

To mark our 70th anniversary, we’re looking back at the history of CTV Kitchener. That includes the shows our viewers grew up watching, the people you welcomed on your TVs every night, our special event coverage and the biggest stories impacting our community over the last seven decades.

Alexandra Pinto and Daryl Morris will host a special show dedicated to our 70th anniversary on Friday. Tune in at 6 p.m. to see some familiar faces return to our studio!

On this page you’ll find tributes to our former colleagues, vintage videos from the CTV Kitchener vaults, or take a trip down memory lane by clicking through our photo gallery.

Stay tuned to see more of what we’re working on for Friday’s show.