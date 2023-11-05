CTV Kitchener has a new home!

CTV Kitchener is celebrating a brand new beginning.

We’ve officially moved and our first broadcasts from our new building aired on Sunday.

But every beginning has an ending.

We’re also saying goodbye to our long-time home.

CTV Kitchener first went on air in 1954 as CKCO-TV and while the way we cover the news has changed, one thing always stayed the same -- 864 King Street West.

Now, after almost 70 years, it’s time for an even bigger change.

We’ve moved down the street – to the former Lulu’s Roadhouse – along with our radio colleagues at Virgin Radio and Bounce Radio.

“I think the thing we’re most excited about here is the flexibility of this space,” said News Director Dan Cress. “Obviously we have some new state-of-the-art technology here. A lot of new features that we’ll be able to start showing off in the coming days and weeks.”

It wouldn’t be possible without a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

“All the things you’re going to see in [Sunday night’s] newscast and moving forward, it’s months – if not years – of hard work, planning, and testing,” said Cress. “A huge thank you to our engineering teams, our operations teams, Of course our staff for managing to keep us on the air and keep us bringing you the stories you need to hear every night while we were in this transition phase.”