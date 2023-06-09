CTV Kitchener's Emma Ens leaving to pursue new opportunity
It’s a bittersweet day here at CTV Kitchener, as one of our colleagues is leaving to take on a new adventure.
Emma Ens has been a part of our newsroom for just over 15 years.
She was hired as a technical operator in 2007. Back then, everything was shot on tape instead of digital, and reporters used to have to take paper maps with them when they went out to cover a story.
“We would phone the newsroom if we were lost,” Emma told CTV’s Leighanne Evans during an interview on Friday.
In her 15-year career in Waterloo region, Emma has worked in nearly every position at the station from shooting and editing to assigning, writing, reporting and producing.
“I’m always so proud of the work we do everyday,” Emma said. “This is an outstanding team and we do so much and we really do try to cover so much.”
She said a particular highlight of her career was helping to take the 6 p.m. weekend newscast from 30 minutes to a full hour.
Although we’ll miss her tremendously, we’re proud of Emma as she take on a new job in marketing that will allow her to spend more time with her two young children.
