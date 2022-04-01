iHeartRadio

CTV Kitchener's Nicole Lampa embarking on new chapter

After nearly two decades covering everything from business to courts and crime to community news, Friday was CTV Kitchener's most senior reporter Nicole Lampa's last day in the newsroom.

Lampa is off to CTV Edmonton, where she will be closer to family.

She sat down with anchor Daryl Morris to look back at some of the last 18 years she's spent in Waterloo region.

