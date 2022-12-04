CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon raises over $300,000

The 74th annual CTV Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon continued its northern tradition Saturday.

Over the last few years, the pandemic has changed how the telethon runs. However, the annual fundraiser remains a symbol of holiday cheer and the spirit of giving in the Sudbury community.

For the first time, the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon was held at Greater Sudbury’s new arts facility, Place des Arts.

This year, as of the end of the show, the telethon has so far raised more than $310,000.

The show featured various talents from across the region that performed throughout the nine-hour show, including CTV News’ very own Katie Behum, who performed not once but twice after she was challenged by a potential donor.

“I just want to thank, Tim Hortons, if it wasn’t for you we cannot make it,” said Sam Khoury, the telethon chair.

“If it wasn’t for you the public at home and over here (Place des Arts) donating – please honour your pledges – thank you so much for everything.”

The telethon supports families from Thessalon, Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Manitoulin Island, Greater Sudbury including Azilda Chelmsford, Onaping Falls, Capreol, Garson, Valley East, Coniston and Wahnapitae as well as Noelville, St. Charles, Markstay, Warren, Noelville and the French River Area. For 2022 campaign, the telethon hopes to raise funds to provide 20,000 children with gifts.

Despite these difficult times, the kindness and generosity of northerners shines through.