If you're tuning into the morning rebroadcast of the 11 p.m. news you will notice a few changes.

CTV London has launched a brand new enhanced screen to better serve and inform the morning audience.

The screen will feature a classic ticker with new headlines and news throughout the morning along with a five-day weather forecast.

New to the screen is regional weather forecasts, live looks a traffic hot spots throughout the city, and a live a look at the current weather radar.

There is also a community events section which details upcoming events across the region.

The new screen will help viewers stay up to date with the most current information about school or bus cancellations and breaking news.