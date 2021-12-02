CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive collects $213,943 for the Ottawa Food Bank

The CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive has helped fill the shelves at the Ottawa Food Bank.

The annual food drive collected $213,943 in donations, along with 60,865 pounds of food.

Every dollar raised during the food drive equals $5 in purchasing power for the Ottawa Food Bank, giving the agency over $1 million to deliver food and basic necessities to local families.

Ottawa Food Bank CEO Rachael Wilson says the donations will help many families in need.

"We are so grateful," said Wilson as the total was unveiled at the end of CTV Morning Live Friday morning.

"We're looking a little bare right now so this will go a long way this season."

The Ottawa Food Bank has seen a 17 per cent increase in clients since the summer, and home deliveries have increased by 40 per cent.

Wilson notes 36 per cent of the Ottawa Food Bank's clients are children.

"This will last us for a couple of months, hopefully, and we'll be able to stretch it as far as we can," said Wilson about how the money would support the Ottawa Food Bank.

"That just means that thousands of families will benefit because of your viewers, because of your hard work and all of those amazing volunteers, companies, businesses, everyone."