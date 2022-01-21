CTV Morning Live's Ziyah Karmali appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment

CTV News Edmonton's Ziyah Karmali made a cameo appearance on late night TV in the United States on Thursday.

The "Unnecessary Censorship" segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! featured Ziyah introducing the story about an Alberta restaurant accepting dog pictures instead of QR codes — with a twist.

Made my late night TV debut on @JimmyKimmelLive. The only way Ziyah can be censored pic.twitter.com/i55VurCzGj

Watch the video of Ziyah’s appearance embedded at the top of the article.