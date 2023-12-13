CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor

Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News.

Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.

Rinaldo now anchors the early evening edition of CTV National News on weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Butts has almost 15 years of national breaking news experience and has covered several major stories for CTV in recent years, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the 2022 mass stabbing at James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

Since joining the CTV News team in 2014, Butts has held several roles, from anchor to reporter to morning host at local stations across Canada.

Butts says in a statement that it's "an honour" to take over the weekend anchor desk and follow in the footsteps of Rinaldo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.