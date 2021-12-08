CTV News anchor Marina Moore welcomes baby boy
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
The wait is over for northern Ontario CTV News anchor Marina Moore as her baby boy arrives just before his due date.
Proud parents Marina and Kari welcomed Mika -- pronounced mee-kah -- into the world Tuesday at 6:47 a.m.
"He couldn’t wait to see this beautiful snowy day, a true northerner," Moore said in an email to CTV News.
"Mom and baby are doing fantastic, and are now settling in at home! The team at Health Sciences North was beyond helpful and provided us with all of the love, tools and support as we set out on this new chapter."
Mika weighed just over eight pounds at birth.
"We're over the moon! What a feeling, it's truly indescribable," Moore gushed.
