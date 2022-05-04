CTV News Calgary a finalist for RTDNA Prairie Region Awards
The CTV News Calgary news team has been recognized with four nominations for the 2022 Radio Television Digital News Association's prairie region awards.
"To see the work and effort that unfolds every day at CTV News Calgary is amazing," said Jeff Little, director of news & public affairs, CTV Television - Calgary. "To see that work and effort recognized by the RTDNA is gratifying.
"Our team works extremely hard every day to provide our viewers and readers with the best journalism in our region and they should be proud of what they have accomplished."
CTV News Calgary was named as a finalist in four categories:
Excellence in Innovation, sponsored by Dejero
- Stephanie Thomas self-administering a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test during a live broadcast
Breaking News (Large market)
- Coverage of dangerous grass fires
News – Live Special Events
- Civic Election 2021
TV Newscast (Large Market)
- CTV Calgary News at Six
The regional award winners will be announced May 24.
