CTV News Calgary wins 2022 RTDNA Prairie Region Award

The Radio Television Digital News Association has recognized CTV News Calgary with a RTDNA Prairie Region Award.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in the categories of video, audio and digital.

In 2022, CTV News Calgary was named as a finalist in four categories:

Excellence in Innovation (sponsored by Dejero) - Stephanie Thomas' self-administered COVID-19 rapid antigen test during a live broadcast;

Breaking News (Large market) - Coverage of dangerous grass fires;

News – Live Special Events - Civic Election 2021; and

TV Newscast (Large Market) - CTV Calgary News at Six.

On Tuesday, the RTDNA announced the winners, including CTV's Stephanie Thomas for her live report explaining how to administer a COVID-19 test.

"Two days before the Alberta government was set to distribute free rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, we wanted to inform viewers about the plan, and demonstrate how to use the tests, in an innovative and creative way," explained Jeff Little, director of news & public affairs, CTV Television - Calgary.

"So following her report that included the health minister, a pharmacist and infectious disease specialist, reporter Stephanie Thomas tested herself, live, in her kitchen."

Little said Thomas and videographer ﻿Vasco Maria staged, practiced and choreographed the demonstration so it would be easy to understand and engaging.

"We followed up with another live segment, where the reporter revealed that her test came back negative."

Speaking about win, Little said it was a segment that helped viewers in a time when they really needed it.

"To see the time and effort recognized by the RTDNA is very fulfilling."