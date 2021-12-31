CTV News London's Top Stories of 2021

Each year we take a look at the stories that made headlines -- and what really resonated with our viewers.

For 2021 we looked at our biggest stories three different ways, the biggest newsmakers, what our viewers read and what our viewers watched online.

Newsmakers of 2021

1. June 6 attack

The vehicle attack that killed four members of the Afzaal family and left a fifth injured sparked an outpouring of support and a major push to combat Islamophobia across Canada. In depth coverage of the attack, the aftermath and the ongoing court proceedings can be found here.

2. Riverside crash grief

Eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp was killed and nine other injured after a group of pedestrian, including a number of Girl Guides, were struck by a vehicle on Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road on Nov. 30 prompting grief across the city.

3. London represents at Olympics

Local Olympians picked up four of Canada's seven gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, as Canada set a new national record with 24 total medals at the games. And Londoners Damian Warner and Maggie Mac Neil became household names.

4. Year of the vaccine

In the ongoing battle against COVID-19, 2021 was the year of the vaccine. For some it was about resisting the shot -- for a variety of reasons. But as health officials promoted vaccines as the way out of the pandemic, the effort to get everyone vaccinated presented signficant challenge.

5. Western asault allegations

Rumours of multiple sexual assaults during Orientation Week at Western University prompted student outrage, a police investigation, widespread calls for change and an end to sexual violence on campus.

6. Fatal balcony fall

Inayah, a 22-month-old girl, died after falling from her Lyle Street apartment balcony. The incident led to an extensive safety review of the building's balconies and some troubling findings.

7. Defiance in Aylmer

The Town of Aylmer and the surrounding area continued to attract attention throughout 2021, much to the dismay of many of its residents. Defiance of COVID-19 protocols, vaccine hesitancy and confrontations hung over the community for much of the year.

8. Deadly backyard fire

This past summer, tragedy struck in Bayham when a backyard bonfire turned deadly. Five members from the same family suffered serious burns. The youngest victim died from her injuries just days after the incident.

9. Dr. Paul Woods Terminated

Dr. Paul Woods was terminated as the president and CEO of the London Health Sciences Centre in January 2021 after it was revealed he'd travelled to the U.S. multiple times despite government regulations preventing it. He has since launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the hospital saying he was fired in bad faith.

10. Pandemic Election

Canadians dealt with a snap election in September, just two years into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's term. There was much debate about the timing, but despite strong reaction on the campaign trail, the results were underwhelming.

