CTV News London welcomes Reta Ismail as new anchor of CTV News at Six

CTV News London announced Wednesday the new anchor of its weeknight flagship newscast — Reta Ismail will begin anchoring London’s weeknight 6 p.m. newscast on Monday, June 6.

Ismail is well-known to viewers in London, Ont., having spent the last seven years as a reporter covering the day-to-day stories that matter to Londoners.

Most recently, Ismail has been the anchor and producer of CTV News London’s weekend newscasts, where she has spent the last two years ensuring viewers are well-informed on the pandemic and its effects on the community.

“I am humbled to be given this opportunity to continue sharing the most important stories unfolding across our wonderful community,” said Ismail. “Trusted local news matters now more than ever, and our great team at CTV News London is dedicated to delivering significant stories with accuracy and integrity, each and every day.”

Ismail attended Mohawk College’s broadcast television and communications media program. With 15 years of journalism experience, she began her career in radio as a news anchor at CKTB in St. Catharines. She later made the jump to television as an assignment editor with CityNews Toronto, where she spent eight years covering breaking news stories.

In 2015, Ismail joined CTV News London as a videographer and weather specialist.

“Reta is a natural leader who has broad experience as a journalist both in front of and behind the camera,” said CTV News London's News Director, Lisa Green. “We are thrilled to have her strong storytelling abilities and news sense at the helm of our evening newscast.”

Born in Baghdad, Iraq, Ismail fled the country in 1990 during the Gulf War. Ismail and her family spent three years in Greece as refugees before coming to Canada in 1993.

Ismail grew up in Hamilton, but now calls London home, where she is thrilled to raise her young family in a community that she is deeply connected to.