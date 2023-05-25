CTV News Northern Ontario reporter finalist for two journalism awards

Two stories by CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca video journalist (VJ) Sergio Arangio in Timmins are up for regional awards of excellence.

The 2023 finalists for the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada Awards were announced Thursday.

"RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, platforms, stations, and news-gathering organizations in audio, digital and video," the organization said on its website.

Arangio is a finalist in two of the country's central region video categories.

His three-part series on the daily life of Ornge Air Ambulance workers in the north is one of two finalists in the small/medium market feature news category. It gives a behind-the-scenes look at the critical health-care service.

Watch the video reports here.

Arangio is also one of three finalists in the VJ – video category for his story on Beaverhouse First Nation being officially recognized by the Government of Canada.

The regional award winners will be announced June 15.

National winners will be announced in October.

Read more of Arangio's stories here.