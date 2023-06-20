CTV News Northern Ontario reporter wins journalism award

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca video journalist Sergio Arangio in Timmins has won a regional award for excellence in journalism.

After being named a finalist last month for two Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) regional awards of excellence, Arangio won for best feature news in a small/medium market.

His three-part video series on the daily life of Ornge Air Ambulance workers impressed the judges in the country's central region and will be moving on to compete nationally against the winners in the east, Prairies and west for Best Canadian Local News Award.

Watch the video reports here.

The National Awards Gala is Oct. 21 in Toronto.

Arangio's winning submission gives a behind-the-scenes look at a critical health-care service in northern Ontario.

He was also a finalist in the best VJ category for his story on Beaverhouse First Nation being officially recognized by the Canadian government.

The winner of that award went to CTV News Toronto for its own take on an Ornge Air Ambulance story.

Read more of Arangio's stories here.