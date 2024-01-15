iHeartRadio

CTV News Ottawa 6 p.m. newscast to broadcast on CTV2 today


Graham Richardson prepares to anchor Ottawa's CTV News at Six. (Joel Haslam/CTV News Ottawa)

Viewers will be able to watch CTV News at Six on CTV2 in Ottawa today, to accommodate the NFL playoff games.

The NFL was forced to move the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers game to 4:30 p.m. today, after snow forced the postponement of the game on Sunday. CTV2 is channel 1202 on Bell Fibe. 

The Bills-Steelers game will be broadcast on CTV today.

Meanwhile, CTV News at Five and CTV National News at 5:30 will be preempted due to the game.

All newscasts will return to regular programming on Tuesday.

