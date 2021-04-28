CTV News Ottawa, CFRA nominated for eight RTDNA Awards

CTV News Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA have been nominated for eight RTDNA Canada awards for excellence in digital and broadcast journalism.

CTV News Ottawa garnered six nominations, including for best TV newscast in a large market. CFRA picked up two nominations, including for breaking news for its reporting on a shooting at an Airbnb in Ottawa.

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in video, audio and digital.

CTV News Ottawa nominations:

Excellence in Video: CTV Ottawa – Home Suite Home: How to Set Up a Home Office

Graphics (Large Market): CTV Ottawa – CTV Ottawa Graphics

TV Newscast (Large Market): CTV Ottawa – Best TV Newscast

Excellence in Data Storytelling: CTV Ottawa – 50 Years of the Rideau Canal Skateway

Excellence in Social (2 nominations): CTV Ottawa – Halloween Home Tour; and CTV Ottawa – Ultimate Takeout Friday 2.0

Newstalk 580 CFRA nominations:

Breaking News (Large Market): Newstalk 580 CFRA – Breaking News: Airbnb Shooting

Opinion: Newstalk 580 CFRA – Let Me See My Dying Mother

Click here for the full list of central region nominees.

Central region winners will be announced at the regional virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.