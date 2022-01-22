CTV News Regina: Here's what's making headlines this Saturday
Here’s a look at what’s making headlines in Regina this Sunday, with CTV News Regina’s 6 p.m. newscast pre-empted for NFL Playoffs.
REMEMBERING AN ISLES ICON
Clark Gillies, who won four consecutive Stanley Cups with the New York Islanders and a Memorial Cup with the Regina Pats has died at the age of 67, leaving a lasting impact on the hockey world as a whole.
TRUCKERS ROLL
A movement called Freedom Convoy 2022 has surpassed $1.4 million in fundraising.
RECORD COVID-19 JUMP
Saskatchewan reported 1,483 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking a new record for a daily increase.
ICYMI: WARRANT ISSUED
A Canada-wide warrant was issued Friday for a Saskatchewan man charged with abducting his seven-year-old daughter.
INDIGENOUS CIRCLE
WATCH: Nelson Bird has this week’s edition of Indigenous Circle, highlighting a new Indigenous healing space at Carmichael Outreach and an interview with former Assembly of First Nations Chief Phillip Fontaine.
-
Chilly challenge to raise money for multiple sclerosisAn Edmonton man will spend three nights in an igloo he built if he raises money for multiple sclerosis (MS) research.
-
2 fires at Beltline condo building under investigationCalgary fire is investigating after two fires at a condo building in Beltline Saturday afternoon.
-
New art exhibit uncovers history, impacts of racism in AlbertaA new exhibit focused on the history of racism in our province is now open at the Art Gallery of Alberta.
-
Family of asylum-seekers claims discrimination as they fight to stay in CanadaA family who fled Egypt over fears of persecution for the father's political activism is fighting for the right to remain in Canada.
-
Some B.C. nurses still lack access to N95 respirators, union president saysWith thousands of health-care workers calling in sick in B.C. each day as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread through the province, the head of the BC Nurses Union says a lack of access to personal protective equipment is contributing to the problem.
-
Anger, confusion as most British Columbians now don't qualify for COVID-19 testingFor the majority of the pandemic, the provincial health officer has advised British Columbians to get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms. That message changed dramatically on Friday.
-
'Bring one or two': Limited spectating allowed when sports returnParents and guardians will be able to watch their kids play sports in Ontario when action returns on January 31, with a 50 per cent capacity limit on spectators.
-
Cheerleaders, parents frustrated with EPSB short notice not allowing them to attend Expo Centre event due to COVID-19 rulesSome cheerleaders and parents from two Edmonton Public Schools are frustrated with the district after they were not allowed to attend a competition in person this weekend.
-
Moe, Trudeau share condolences to mark 6-year anniversary of La Loche shootingPremier Scott Moe and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared their condolences to mark the six year anniversary of the La Loche shooting that killed four people and injured seven others.