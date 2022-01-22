CTV News Regina: Here's what's making headlines this Saturday

Here’s a look at what’s making headlines in Regina this Sunday, with CTV News Regina’s 6 p.m. newscast pre-empted for NFL Playoffs.

REMEMBERING AN ISLES ICON

Clark Gillies, who won four consecutive Stanley Cups with the New York Islanders and a Memorial Cup with the Regina Pats has died at the age of 67, leaving a lasting impact on the hockey world as a whole.

TRUCKERS ROLL

A movement called Freedom Convoy 2022 has surpassed $1.4 million in fundraising.

RECORD COVID-19 JUMP

Saskatchewan reported 1,483 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking a new record for a daily increase.

ICYMI: WARRANT ISSUED

A Canada-wide warrant was issued Friday for a Saskatchewan man charged with abducting his seven-year-old daughter.

INDIGENOUS CIRCLE

WATCH: Nelson Bird has this week’s edition of Indigenous Circle, highlighting a new Indigenous healing space at Carmichael Outreach and an interview with former Assembly of First Nations Chief Phillip Fontaine.