CTV News Regina: Here's what’s making headlines this Sunday
Here’s a look at what’s making headlines in Regina this Sunday, with CTV News Regina’s 6 p.m. newscast pre-empted for NFL football.
BECOMING CAMP HOPE
A Regina camp for people experiencing homelessness held a ceremony in honour of its former namesake on Sunday, becoming “Camp Hope”.
BORDER SET TO REOPEN
Canadian travellers will be allowed to enter the United States for non-essential reasons for the first time since the start of the pandemic at midnight Monday, but a PCR test requirement could cause problems for travel.
COVID-19 IN SASKATCHEWAN: 6 MORE DEATHS
The province reported Sunday six more people have died with COVID-19 as active cases continue to decline.
THE THUNDER ROLLS
The Regina Thunder are moving on to the prairie football conference finals, extending their undefeated streak on Sunday.
PATS WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT
The Regina Pats routed the Brandon Wheat Kings Saturday night to extend their winning streak to four games.
INDIGENOUS CIRCLE
Nelson Bird has this week’s edition of Indigenous Circle.
-
-
Gushue triumphs over Mouat in curling's National final; Fleury bounced by HasselborgCanadian Brad Gushue won the Grand Slam of Curling's National on Sunday while Tracy Fleury dropped the women's final.
-
1 charged after protestors try to block traffic at airportProtestors gathered at the Calgary International Airport around 3 p.m. Sunday to rally against vaccine requirements for air travel.
-
City of Ottawa honours late Inuk artist with renaming of Sandy Hill parkCouncil approved the name change to Annie Pootoogook Park in February 2021, but COVID-19 restrictions delayed the renaming ceremony until Sunday.
-
'The emotions will be brought back': Star Blanket Cree Nation prepares search for unmarked gravesStar Blanket Cree Nation is bracing to find human remains as the search begins for unmarked graves near another former residential school, one which survivors have told stories about for years.
-
Kitchener school closed Monday due to floodingJF Carmichael Public School will be closed Monday after several of its classrooms flooded over the weekend.
-
Rogers Communications Inc. won't appeal B.C. court ruling on board fightRogers Communications Inc. says it won't appeal a British Columbia Supreme Court ruling that upheld Edward Rogers' reconstituted board of directors.
-
Retired Saanich police officer retroactively dismissed for misconduct, OPCC report saysA retired police officer on Vancouver Island was retroactively dismissed from his department after the conclusion of an investigation by B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
-
France Belisle elected new mayor of GatineauFrance Bélisle is the new mayor of Gatineau, the first woman elected to hold the top job in the city.