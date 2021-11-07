CTV News Regina: Here's what’s making headlines this Sunday

Here’s a look at what’s making headlines in Regina this Sunday, with CTV News Regina’s 6 p.m. newscast pre-empted for NFL football.

BECOMING CAMP HOPE

A Regina camp for people experiencing homelessness held a ceremony in honour of its former namesake on Sunday, becoming “Camp Hope”.

BORDER SET TO REOPEN

Canadian travellers will be allowed to enter the United States for non-essential reasons for the first time since the start of the pandemic at midnight Monday, but a PCR test requirement could cause problems for travel.

COVID-19 IN SASKATCHEWAN: 6 MORE DEATHS

The province reported Sunday six more people have died with COVID-19 as active cases continue to decline.

THE THUNDER ROLLS

The Regina Thunder are moving on to the prairie football conference finals, extending their undefeated streak on Sunday.

PATS WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT

The Regina Pats routed the Brandon Wheat Kings Saturday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

INDIGENOUS CIRCLE

Nelson Bird has this week’s edition of Indigenous Circle.