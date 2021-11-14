CTV News Regina: Here's what's making headlines this Sunday

Here’s a look at what’s making headlines in Regina this Sunday, with CTV News Regina’s 6 p.m. newscast pre-empted for NFL football.

DEATH INVESTIGATION IN EAST END

The Regina Police Service has launched a death investigation after a man’s body was found in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road Sunday morning.

CAMP HOPE SET FOR MONDAY MOVE

A Regina tent camp for people experiencing homelessness is set to make its transition to an indoor emergency shelter on Monday, making Sunday the final night for the current iteration of “Camp Hope”.

110 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN SASK.

Saskatchewan added 110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday after a government data issue caused some carryover of testing data from Saturday’s count.

RIDERS CLINCH HOME FIELD FOR PLAYOFFS

With a Calgary Stampeders win on Friday, the Riders had to pick up a win over the Edmonton Elks to secure a playoff game at Mosaic Stadium this season.

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) shows the ball during first half CFL football action against the Edmonton Elks, in Regina, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

SASKATCHEWAN BULL RIDER WINS BIG

A Saskatchewan bull rider from Meadow Lake has won his second Professional Bull Riders Canada championship, becoming just the third rider to win multiple titles.

INDIGENOUS CIRCLE

Darrell Romuld has this week’s Indigenous Circle.