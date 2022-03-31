CTV News Toronto launches breaking news e-mail alerts
Staff
CTVNewsToronto.ca
Toronto’s breaking news alerts can arrive directly in your inbox.
CTV News Toronto has launched a breaking news e-mail alert, delivering top stories and exclusive content directly to you.
On top of news alerts that arrive directly on the home screen of your smartphone from the CTV News app, readers can receive notifications that land in their inbox, with the latest updates spanning the city and the province as soon as they happen.
To sign up, select the Toronto Breaking News option, here.
