CTV News Vancouver broadcasts for Thursday, Nov. 25

A special edition of CTV News Vancouver begins at 4 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it on television or online by signing in through your TV provider.

Later, CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream special online editions of CTV News at Five and CTV News at Six. No sign-in is required to watch those shows.

Each live video will be posted at the top of this article shortly before it begins. An archived version of the newscasts be also posted at the top of this article for on-demand viewing.