CTV News Vancouver Island, CFAX 1070 win RTDNA awards
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
On Monday, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced its winners for journalism excellence in the western region, and CTV News Vancouver Island and CFAX 1070 are among the winners.
The annual awards began nearly 60 years ago and recognize the best work in digital, audio and visual journalism in Canada.
CTV News Vancouver Island won five TV awards, while CFAX 1070 took home the award for best radio newscast in a small/medium market.
Winners of the 2022 RTDNA Award - West Region will go on to compete against other regional winners for the association's national awards in June.
The CTV News Vancouver Island awards include:
- Breaking News coverage of a protest on the Johnson Street Bridge in support of Fairy Creek protesters
- Excellence in Editing for feature story, "Finding a Fan"
- Excellence in Sports Reporting for a story on a deaf college baseball player
- Best Newscast for CTV News at Six
- Feature News for "Gib's Trucks"
The radio award is:
- Radio Newscast (Small/Medium Market) CFAX 1070 - Victoria Today
