CTV News Vancouver Island nets 7 RTDNA nominations, 2 Edward R. Murrow Award wins

CTV News Vancouver Island has won a pair of prestigious journalism awards and is in the running for seven others as the Radio Television Digital News Association and its Canadian counterpart announced their picks for outstanding journalism in 2022.

The CTV News Vancouver Island team earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for online coverage of the Saanich bank shooting and another Murrow for overall excellence in digital storytelling in 2022.

Both awards were in the international region of the Washington, D.C.-based Radio Television Digital News Association. Regional award winners automatically advance to the national competition to be held in August.

The Radio Television Digital News Association's Canadian counterpart, RTDNA Canada, has also announced its 2022 awards finalists last week, with CTV News Vancouver Island earning seven nominations.

The nominations include two awards for best breaking news in the digital and television categories for small and medium market outlets for CTV News Vancouver Island's coverage of the Saanich bank shooting.

CTV News Vancouver Island also earned nominations for best audio-video storytelling for coverage of an unusual dog-walking group in Nanaimo; as well as excellence in sports reporting; best television newscast; best feature news; and best video journalism.

CTV News Vancouver Island's sister station in radio, CFAX 1070, earned three nominations for outstanding journalism. The radio station is nominated for best live special event for its municipal election coverage; best radio newscast; and best opinion.