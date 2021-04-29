CTV News Vancouver Island nominated for 9 RTNDA awards

The finalists for the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards have been revealed and CTV News Vancouver Island is up for nine awards in the West Region.

The annual awards recognize the very best in digital, audio and visual journalism.

CTV News Vancouver Island is a finalist for six awards for outstanding TV journalism and three awards for excellence in online news.

The TV nominations include:

Breaking News coverage of Indigenous-led protests across Victoria;

Continuing Coverage of hotel evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic;

Excellence in Editing for a feature on summer weather;

Excellence in Sports Reporting for a story on a baseball superfan;

Best Newscast for CTV News at Six;

Feature News for “Pandemic Pyjamas”

The online news nominations are:

A complete list of all the RTDNA Canada West Region finalists is available here.

Regional award winners will be announced on May 18.