CTV News Vancouver Island wins Murrow Award for best newscast

CTV News Vancouver Island has won the international Edward R. Murrow Award for best newscast in a small market for its coverage of local flooding during last fall's historic storms.

The Murrow Awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to recognize outstanding pieces of journalism each year.

The 6 p.m. newscast that won this year's award aired on Nov. 16, 2021, and covered the efforts of islanders one day after record-breaking storms flooded roads and stranded travellers across Vancouver Island.

The newscast also detailed the damage done to the Malahat highway, which cut off the South Island from the rest of the region – and the efforts of an island-based search and rescue crew that picked up travellers who were stranded on a mainland highway in between two mudslides.

CTV News Vancouver Island won the Murrow Award for best small market newscast in the RTDNA's international region, which covers submissions from all outlets outside of the United States.

CTV News Vancouver Island also took home five Canadian regional RTDNA awards, which will go on to compete against other regional winners for a national awards this June.