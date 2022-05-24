CTV News Vancouver recognized for excellence in flood and pandemic coverage

One of Canada’s top journalism organizations has singled out CTV News Vancouver’s coverage of catastrophic flooding last November and December in the Fraser Valley and B.C. interior for journalistic excellence.

The Radio Television and Digital News Directors Association (RTDNA) announced Tuesday that CTV News Vancouver is the winner of this year’s awards for B.C.'s Best Newscast (CTV News at 6) and B.C.'s Best Breaking News in the large market television category.

Flooding coverage featured prominently in both winning submissions.

“Our most important job as a local newsroom is to serve our community,” said CTV Vancouver News Director Ethan Faber. “And during a public emergency, communities depend on local news for real time information to help make informed decisions about safety.”

The CTV News Vancouver newsroom was also honoured with the award for best video editing for a special series on lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic by editor Kim Cirillo and reporter Michele Brunoro.

The B.C. award winners will go on to compete against other regions for national awards to be announced later this year. In 2021, CTV News at 6 was named best large market local newscast in Canada by the RTDNA.