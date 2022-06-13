CTV News Vancouver wins best local newscast in Canada for 3rd year in a row

For the third year in a row, CTV News Vancouver's flagship 6 p.m. newscast has been named the best local newscast in Canada.

The station received two top honours at the Radio Television and Digital News Association's 2022 awards gala over the weekend, both related to coverage of last fall's historic flooding in British Columbia.

The catastrophic weather event saw an atmospheric river deliver a month's worth of rain onto the province over just a few days. The resulting floods forced nearly 15,000 people from their homes and shut down every major highway connecting the Lower Mainland to the rest of the country.

"In covering the floods, we just wanted to do our jobs by keeping people informed about a situation that was extremely dangerous and changing constantly," said Ethan Faber, CTV News Vancouver's news director.

"That’s what local news is all about: being there with accurate, timely information for our community."

The station's work was recognized Saturday night with the RTDNA Canada awards for best newscast and best breaking news coverage, both in the large market television category.

CTV News Vancouver was honoured with the same national award for best local newscast in 2021 and 2020 as well.

