CTV News Vancouver wins multiple awards for pandemic reporting

A prestigious international awards foundation named after a legendary broadcast journalist has chosen CTV News Vancouver for multiple honours, including several recognizing the station’s coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia.

The 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards were announced Thursday morning in Washington, D.C., and CTV News Vancouver was named as the recipient of five International Murrows, more than any other newsroom.

The station's television and digital reporting around the pandemic earned the top prize for Overall Excellence. CTV News Vancouver was also honoured for its pandemic coverage in the Breaking News, Investigative, and Best Newscast categories.

Journalist Michele Brunoro was recognized in the Best News Series category for The 3,800 Club: My Journey with Cancer.

“Five Murrow Awards is an incredible testament to our team,” said Ethan Faber, the station's news director. “When the worst public health crisis in our lifetimes hit, journalists all over the world stepped up and served their communities by providing essential information and context while at the same time holding public officials to account. That’s what we do.”

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honouring outstanding achievement in journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.