CTV News Vancouver wins prestigious award for reporting on unmarked graves at residential schools

CTV News Vancouver's coverage of the discovery of unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School won a prestigious journalism award Wednesday night.

CTV's in-depth continuing coverage of the tragic discovery earned the award for Enterprise/Feature reporting for television or video at the 2021 Jack Webster Awards.

Stories included interviews with residential school survivors and coverage of the calls for searches at all residential schools.

The tragedy had a profound impact on CTV journalist Ben Miljure, who was overcome with emotion during a live report. That experience inspired him to share his personal story of reconnecting with his Indigenous heritage after growing up mostly in foster care.

The award was presented to Miljure, Allison Hurst, David Molko, Bhinder Sajan, Nafeesa Karim, Mary Cranston, Maria Weisgarber, Alissa Thibault, Scott Hurst, Melanie Nagy, Gary Barndt, Jim Fong, Michelle Scott and Sabrina Gans for their roles in producing Unmarked Graves: Canada's Reckoning.