CTV News Vancouver wins RTDNA breaking news award

CTV Vancouver has won a Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada Award for its coverage of a major snowstorm that hit BC’s south coast in late November of 2022.

The station won in the breaking news category for a large market in the West region.

CTV News crews were in the field providing live team coverage as snow fell across Metro Vancouver on November 29, 2022, disrupting the evening commute.

West region winners will now compete with the winners from the Prairies, Central and East regions for the Best Canadian Local News Awards.

A full list of winners can be found on the RTDNA Canada website.