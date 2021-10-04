CTV News Windsor Anchor announces he’s putting down the microphone

After a 47-year broadcasting career and 21 years at the helm of CTV News Windsor, Anchor Jim Crichton has announced his retirement.

The trusted voice of Windsor’s News Leader will host his final broadcast on Friday, Nov. 26 during CTV News at Six.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my life behind the microphone, but by far the most satisfying has been my last 21 years in television,” Crichton said. “From the start, I’ve felt a connection that was missing before becoming the news Anchor on CTV News Windsor. I’ve really put down roots. The people and the community have been tremendously supportive of the station – and me – and for that reason, I’m not going anywhere. Between the classic car culture, great entertainment, and yummy Italian food, Windsor is a lock.”

Crichton says he values the time he’s spent with those who tune in night after night and is looking forward to continuing to connect with viewers during his remaining weeks behind the news desk.

“Jim’s pride in his community is unmatched,” said Daniel Cress, news director, CTV News Windsor. “A true leader both in the newsroom, and numerous charitable organizations and causes, Jim has a deep connection with the viewers of Windsor-Essex. I’d like to thank Jim for his dedication to upholding the highest of journalistic standards, challenging the news team to provide viewers with comprehensive coverage of issues that matter to them, and setting the standard of professionalism and compassion for his colleagues to strive towards.”

Crichton has been a fixture of the Windsor-Essex community with his depth of knowledge and history surrounding local issues.

“Jim has made a tremendous impact and contribution to the Windsor-Essex community, connecting with our viewers who welcomed him into their homes each evening, and to the many local organizations Jim has been so profoundly supportive of,” said Jennifer McLellan, General Manager, Radio and TV – Southwestern Ontario, Bell Media. “I want to thank Jim for his genuine professionalism, leadership, and commitment throughout his very successful career, exemplifying journalistic excellence at every turn.”

Crichton says he is looking forward to more family time with his wife Pat and their three grandchildren during his retirement, as well as continuing his ongoing involvement with local causes, car cruises and community events.