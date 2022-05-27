CTV News Windsor's Rich Garton wins RTDNA award for investigative reporting

CTV News Windsor reporter Rich Garton has won a Regional Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Edward R. Murrow Award for his 2021 story about an abuse victim speaking out.

Garton won the award in the category of Investigative Reporting for this story: If I Didn’t Do Something to Stop It, I Would be Dead - Abuse Victim Speaks Out. The ex-wife of a Chatham-Kent police officer broke her silence after his assault conviction.

RTDNA announced the Region 14 winners of the 2022 Edward R. Murrow Awards on Friday.

“Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” said a news release posted on the RTDNA website.

Garton and other regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration, which also includes digital news organizations, networks and student competitors.

The National Edward R. Murrow Awards winners will be announced this summer. All national winners will be invited to the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala, to be held Oct. 10 at Gotham Hall in New York City.