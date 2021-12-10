CTV Northern Ontario welcomes a new face to the anchor desk

CTV Northern Ontario is welcoming a new face to the anchor desk on weeknights while Marina Moore is off on maternity leave over the next year.

Sarah Freemark will be taking Moore's place on the anchor desk Monday through Friday at 6 and 11:30 p.m.

"I am excited to welcome Sarah to our team! Over the next year, viewers can look forward to a continuation of their nightly news being delivered with professionalism and journalistic integrity weeknights at six alongside veteran journalist and news anchor Brendan Connor and on CTV News at 11:30 pm.," said Michelle Tonner, the managing producer at CTV Northern Ontario.

"I’m sure Sarah’s genuine warmth and personality will resonate with viewers."

Freemark, from Renfrew, Ont., is an experienced television personality who graduated from Seneca College's broadcast journalism program and has worked internationally. She also spent eight years with CTV Morning Live Ottawa.

Veteran 6 p.m. anchor, Brendan Connor, said he looks forward to Freemark joining him to co-anchor the broadcast for the next year.

"Having met and worked with Sarah as she prepared this past week to join our team, it’s clear that she has plenty of TV experience and genuine journalistic curiosity. She brings lots of energy and professionalism on-air and should be a great addition," Connor said.

"From what I can see, Sarah is planning on embracing life in our region and all it offers, as she even brought her skates and her hockey equipment! She’s already looking for a game," Connor said.

She made her northern Ontario debut on Thursday's late newscast at 11:30 p.m. and will join Connor on CTV News at 6 Monday.

Viewers can follow Freemark on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter,