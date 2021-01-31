CTV News Regina is welcoming Bradlyn Oakes, Meteorologist for the CTV Regina News at Six.

Oakes is new to Regina, originally from Sherwood Park, Alta., she’s joined the CTV News team in the Queen City after spending the last few years in Canada’s Northern territories.

She previously worked at CBC North, where she provided weather coverage for The Yukon, the Northwest Territories’ and Nunavut.

Oakes said her career is the product of a lifelong love for science, math and physics.

As a child, she was inspired by the 1996 movie ‘Twister.’ The idea of storm chasing sparked what would turn into Oakes’ career as a meteorologist.

With her Bachelor's Degree in Earth and Atmospheric Science, Oakes travelled to different countries to see how weather impacts different places.

She was interested in presenting the weather because it’s a daily occurrence that brings people together. It was her desire to present what she knew about meteorology to the public, which took her to the University of Sydney, where she obtained a Masters Degree in Media Production.

Oakes’ interest in math and science, as well as acting and presenting, brought her to a unique career in broadcast where she could fuse her skills.

Oakes will make her on-air debut with CTV Regina on Feb. 1.