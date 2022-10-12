CTV’s Coats for Kids returns
With winter just around the corner, CTV’s Coats for Kids campaign is back again to spread the warmth.
This month, participating businesses in Sault Ste. Marie will be collecting gently used winter clothing, such as coats, boots, hats and mittens.
Now in its 27th year, Coats for Kids began when it became clear that not all children had proper clothing to keep warm and dry during the winter months.
Organizers said with the absence of COVID-19 restrictions, they’re anticipating a simpler campaign this year.
More than 800 coats were distributed last year. Before they can be given out to families in need, they must first be sanitized. Cintas in Sault Ste. Marie will take on that task.
Coats and other winter clothing can be dropped off at Fountain Tire (Black Road,) Floreani O’Toole Dool Orthodontists, Great Lakes Honda, Jon’s Medicine Shoppe, Northern Insurance Brokers, and Skeggs Paciocco Law Firm.
Winter clothing will be collected until Oct. 28 with distribution happening Nov. 5.
