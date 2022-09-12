CTV's Patricia Boal becomes new host of CFRA's Ottawa at Work

CTV News at Six co-anchor Patricia Boal will be a regular voice on your radio every morning as she begins as the new host of Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa at Work.

Boal becomes the new permanent host Monday.

“I got my start on radio (in the 580 CFRA newsroom) and it is a unique and very special medium, one on one with the audience, it allows you to connect very intimately," Boal said.

"It’s an honour to take over a time slot that has been beautifully handled by talents such as Steve Madely and Leslie Roberts in years past."

Boal will continue to co-anchor the CTV News at Six with Graham Richardson.

“Patricia is a true team player with a dynamic personality and true passion for telling stories and breaking news. She’s a highly talented broadcaster with unique broadcasting experience in both television and radio,” said Peter Angione, director of news and information programming at Bell Media Ottawa.

Angione thanked the other hosts who have filled in on Ottawa at Work following Leslie Roberts’ departure, including Andrew Pinsent, Chris Holski, Graham Richardson, Stefan Keyes, Matt Skube and Rosey Edeh.

“I’m excited, in large part because we’ll have plenty of time to really delve into things," says Boal. "As most people know in tv, particularly on the 6 p.m. show, time is always at a premium. (Smiles) Sometimes we are getting counted down just as things are getting interesting."

Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal airs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Really look forward to having a chance to truly connect with the guests, whether it be local artists, athletes, or newsmakers," says Boal. "We will hit the hard news stories of the day but have some fun as well for sure. Plenty of lifestyle content and a few laughs along the way. My 6pm CTV Ottawa colleagues Graham and Matt will drop by each day too and I promise to be nice. Most of the time!"