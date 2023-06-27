CTV's Sijia Liu says goodbye to Windsor-Essex, here's where she's going

CTV Windsor’s weekend anchor and reporter Sijia Liu will be bringing her skills and sunny disposition to another newsroom.

Liu has been a valued member of the Windsor team for more than three years. She worked her last day with the team Tuesday before she brings her talents to CTV Kitchener as their weekend anchor and reporter.

“I would like to thank all of my amazing coworkers here in Windsor and London, they are simply just great people — positive, caring, talented —you guys set the bar up here,” Liu said during Sunday night’s newscast.

“And to the viewers, it’s been a real blessing to share with you the stories of our community, and the world. Together we’ve watched history unfold before our eyes — and we’ve been through some crazy stuff over the last few years. I’m truly grateful to God for this opportunity, so thank you, thank you so much for taking the time out of your busy days to tune into our shows and trusting us to deliver the news — it’s been a pleasure Windsor.”

A graduate of York University and Seneca College, Liu previously worked for the New England Sports Network (NESN), Cogeco YourTV, the OHL, and Global News Regina before she made the move to Windsor, joining the team at a critical time as the COVID-19 pandemic first started to take hold.

She has a passion for sharing local stories. During her time with CTV Windsor, Liu says a highlight was her two part series on hidden homeless.

“I was shocked to see the extent of hidden homelessness in our city,” he said. “After our coverage about a senior woman living out of her car, viewers came together to raise money to help find her a home. I’m grateful that our news coverage can create a positive impact.”

Liu was among the reporters on scene in the first hours and ongoing days of the Ambassador Bridge shutdown as protestors and supporters of the so-called Freedom Convoy blocked entry across the border. CTV News crews’ continued coverage of the blockade throughout the protests from the ground was nominated for an RTDNA award in the Breaking News category.

Her friends at CTV Windsor wish her well on her new venture, and know she will continue to do wonderful work sharing important stories with the people of Kitchener-Waterloo.

“Having participated in the hiring process to bring Sijia to Windsor, I can say without a doubt, she is better than expected! Every single challenge or task we threw her way, she attempted without complaint and completed them all above expectations,” said reporter and assistant news director Michelle Maluske. “It’s a loss to CTV Windsor there is no doubt. But I’m really happy she’s staying in the CTV family, moving onto Kitchener. Good luck Sijia!”