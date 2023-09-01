CTV to broadcast Leaders’ Debate Sept. 21
Leaders of Manitoba’s provincial parties will make their case to be premier during a debate later this month.
The Manitoba Leaders’ Debate will take place Sept. 21 at 6 p.m., airing on CTV, CBC and Global News outlets across the province.
The debate, which will last an hour and is commercial-free, will feature Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew, Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont and Progressive Conservative Party leader Heather Stefanson.
The debate will showcase the leaders who currently hold seats in the legislature.
Mary Agnes Welch from Probe Research will moderate the debate.
The debate panel will include Jeff Keele from CTV News, Marney Blunt from Global News and Ian Froese from CBC News.
The provincial election is slated for Oct. 3, 2023.
