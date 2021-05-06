CTV Windsor's Alana Hadadean wins RTDNA award for autism awareness story

CTV Windsor reporter Alana Hadadean has won a Regional Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Edward R. Murrow Award for her 2020 feature Autism Awareness goes viral on TikTok.

Hadadean won the award in the new category of Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

RTDNA announced the regional winners of the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards on Thursday. More than 750 awards recognize over 350 local radio and television stations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and four countries.

“The regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award recipients we announce today produced extraordinary journalism that brought clarity and context to 2020’s biggest news stories,” said RTDNA chairwoman Andrea Stahlman. “The winning work demonstrates dedication, determination and a commitment to the highest ethical standards enshrined in RTDNA’s Code of Ethics.”

Over 40 news outlets earned regional Murrow Awards for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, including examples of bilingual reporting, contextual coverage of inequality and discrimination, and newsroom-convened community discussions.

View the complete regional winner list here.

Hadadean and other regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration, which also includes digital news organization, network and student competitors.